An "exploitative" husband and wife raped and indecently assaulted girls between the 1980s and 1990s, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Avril Griffiths, 61, and Peter Griffiths, 65, from Barry, face charges of rape, indecent assault and taking indecent photographs of a child.

The three alleged victims were children at the time of the abuse, jurors were told.

Mrs Griffiths denies 10 charges and her husband denies 14 charges.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said the couple "exploited each of these children in order to satisfy each of their sexual needs".

She added they had "distorted" the girls' understanding of "what was normal".

Mrs Griffiths faces five counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Griffiths faces eight counts of rape, three counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child and three counts of indecent assault.

Ms Rees said the defendants deny all charges and that the incidents happened.

The case continues.