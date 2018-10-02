Image caption The tolls were reduced in January after the Severn crossings returned to public ownership

The tolls on the two Severn crossings will be scrapped earlier in December than originally planned, it will be announced on Tuesday.

Charges on the bridges were scheduled to be axed by 31 December but Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is expected to reveal the tolls will be cut sooner.

Fees, currently £5.50 for cars, have been in place since the original Severn bridge was opened in 1966.

Mr Cairns will address Conservative party conference in Birmingham later.

The toll on the M4 and M48 bridges - that link south Wales and south west England - was initially reduced on New Year's Day in 2018 after they returned to public ownership as the UK government removed VAT on their take-over.

Wales' First Minister Carwyn Jones called for the tolls, which is worth up to £10m a month for the government, to be scrapped straight away on 1 January 2018.

But the Department for Transport said the fees collected in 2018 will help pay to phase out tolling and pay towards the estimated annual maintenance and operational cost bill of £15m.

It has been estimated by the Welsh Government that the ultimate abolition of the charges - paid as drivers head westbound into Wales - will benefit the Welsh economy by about £100m a year.

About 25 million journeys a year are made across the two bridges and daily users of the crossings could save about £1,400 a year once the toll has been removed.

But there are concerns that removing the tolls will increase congestion.

The Queen opened the £8m first bridge in 1966 while the second bridge, built three miles downstream across the Severn Estuary, was financed by a private consortium set up in 1992.

The newest bridge, opened in 1996, cost £332m to construct but the eventual repayments including debt repayments, interest and tax totalled more than £1.3bn.

Severn River Crossing's 180 staff were transferred to UK government agency Highways England on 1 January 2018 but with tolls set to be scrapped, 115 jobs are at risk.

The 60-strong maintenance team is expected to continue.