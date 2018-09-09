Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government recently provided £1m in funding for sanitary products in Wales

The way 'period poverty' is tackled across parts of north Wales is being reviewed, in a bid to help pupils from poorer backgrounds.

A cross-party group on Wrexham council is carrying out a survey on the subject to help improve services.

The Welsh Government recently made £1m available to help fund sanitary products for schools and food banks.

Wrexham councillor Carrier Harper said it was a "taboo subject" that needed to be discussed.

She said: "We've got too many young women and young girls across Wrexham county borough who aren't in a position where they can afford to care for themselves properly during their period.

"Of course, there are consequences to this in terms of dignity, in terms of health, their hygiene and general wellbeing.

"This should not be happening in 2018 and I think it's really important, where women in particular are able to influence the political agenda, that we make sure issues like this are talked about, so we can improve the quality of life for young women and girls moving forward."

The council is already providing some funding to ensure schools have sanitary products available, however, the cross-party group reviewing the provision said it wanted to ensure it delivered the best service possible.

It is carrying out an online survey and the results will be considered by one of the authority's scrutiny committees later this year.