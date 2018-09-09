A465: Serious incident ongoing on Head of the Valleys road
- 9 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on the Head of the Valleys road in Merthyr Tydfil.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the A465 between Cefn Coed and Dowlais just before 06:15 BST.
The stretch of road has been closed in both directions to assist emergency services.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended the police incident and was at the scene for minutes before being stood down.
South Wales Police confirmed it was in attendance, but was unable to confirm the nature of the incident.
A465 closed between Cefn Coed and Dowlais due to an ongoing incident— SWP_Roads (@SWP_Roads) September 9, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SWP_Roads