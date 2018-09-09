Image copyright Google Image caption A police incident is ongoing on the Head of the Valleys road in Merthyr Tydfil

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on the Head of the Valleys road in Merthyr Tydfil.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the A465 between Cefn Coed and Dowlais just before 06:15 BST.

The stretch of road has been closed in both directions to assist emergency services.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended the police incident and was at the scene for minutes before being stood down.

South Wales Police confirmed it was in attendance, but was unable to confirm the nature of the incident.