RAF flypast in Bangor cancelled owing to low cloud
- 8 September 2018
A flypast as part of an event marking the centenary of the RAF has been cancelled - because of the weather.
A special event was held in Bangor Cathedral on Saturday morning ahead of a presentation at the town's war memorial.
A Hawk aircraft from RAF Valley was due to make a flypast but it was cancelled owing to low cloud cover.
Events marking the RAF's anniversary have been staged in recent weeks, including ones in Swansea and Gwynedd.