Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Hawk series aircraft first came into service in 1976

A flypast as part of an event marking the centenary of the RAF has been cancelled - because of the weather.

A special event was held in Bangor Cathedral on Saturday morning ahead of a presentation at the town's war memorial.

A Hawk aircraft from RAF Valley was due to make a flypast but it was cancelled owing to low cloud cover.

Events marking the RAF's anniversary have been staged in recent weeks, including ones in Swansea and Gwynedd.