The attack happened in the areal between Kendon Road and Manmoel ROad in Croespenmaen

Police have issued safety advice after a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger while she was out jogging.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked on Monday evening as she ran through the Kendon Road area of Croespenmaen, near Crumlin, Caerphilly.

Gwent Police is now advising people to travel in groups, stay in well lit areas and make sure they have mobile phones on them at all times.

The force is also appealing for witnesses to the attack.