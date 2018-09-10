Image caption More than 40 people lost their jobs when the Bridge Street store closed five years ago

More than £3.5m would be needed to refurbish an old department store that was once at the heart of a Welsh town.

Ocky White was a popular Haverfordwest shopping mainstay for more than a century before closing five years ago.

A report to Pembrokeshire council's cabinet on Monday says upgrading the Bridge Street building is "critical" to Haverfordwest's riverside regeneration.

But it adds none of the options - which includes doing nothing, an upgrade or part demolition - are "attractive".

About £2.3m of the £3.5m needed - including the £460,000 purchase price - to revamp the old building would come from the Welsh Government's EU-funded Building for the Future fund.

But councillors will be warned that they must act quick as the programme expires on 28 September.

The Ocky White building renovation is one of Pembrokeshire's priority projects and councillors will be told their relationship with the Welsh Government could be affected if they "do nothing".

They will also be told the cash could be "reallocated to neighbouring authorities in south-west Wales, all of which are progressing with similar 'problem town centre building' projects".

Image copyright Google Image caption A charity shop uses part of the old store front in Bridge Street

The report said not regenerating the old department store would "lead to a failure to deliver much needed and strategically important town centre regeneration in the county town"

It adds while the work will cost the taxpayer until the building is complete and fully let, there will be "financial and marketing benefits that will help re-position Haverfordwest as a destination retail centre".

"Cabinet should be mindful that the role of the public sector is to act where the private cannot or will not," said the report from Pembrokeshire's director of community services.

Image caption The main buildings of the old Ocky White border the Western Cleddau river

"This might be seen as such an opportunity. The 'do nothing' option will likely impact on wider regeneration opportunities in Haverfordwest and elsewhere in the county.

"Conversely, the option to bring a key site back in to beneficial use will add to the vitality and vibrancy of the county town; creating confidence for local traders and potential investors."