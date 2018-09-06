Rail lines blocked between Cardiff and Bridgend
- 6 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rail passengers heading west of Cardiff have been warned to expect major delays due to a points failure.
Arriva Trains Wales said all lines towards Bridgend were blocked due to an "operational incident".
All trains to Bridgend, Swansea and west Wales are affected with disruption expected until 21:00 BST.
It is the second points failure in south Wales in 24 hours - with a similar fault near Pontypridd causing problems for commuters on Wednesday.