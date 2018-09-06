Rail passengers heading west of Cardiff have been warned to expect major delays due to a points failure.

Arriva Trains Wales said all lines towards Bridgend were blocked due to an "operational incident".

All trains to Bridgend, Swansea and west Wales are affected with disruption expected until 21:00 BST.

It is the second points failure in south Wales in 24 hours - with a similar fault near Pontypridd causing problems for commuters on Wednesday.