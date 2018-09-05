Concern for missing Welsh sports photographer
- 5 September 2018
Concern is growing for a sports photographer missing for almost four months.
Gareth Davies, 45, was last seen at Llanelli train station on 14 May after visiting family in the town.
He was due to return home to Versailles, France, where he works as a photographer, but is not believed to have arrived.
Police believe he is most likely only using public transport and are appealing for information.