Ewenny rock fall man airlifted to hospital after rescue
- 4 September 2018
A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital after falling on to rocks near the border between Bridgend county and Vale of Glamorgan.
A coastguard helicopter and air ambulance were called to a site near Ewenny at about 17:55 BST but the exact location has not been disclosed.
There was also a specialist hazardous area response team involved.
The man was flown to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales but his condition is unknown.