A woman from Cardiff has been found dead while on holiday in Indonesia.

Natalie Morris, 29, had travelled to Lembongan, off the south coast of Bali, with her boyfriend Andrew Samuel.

The couple were staying in a villa on the island and local reports said Ms Morris was found unconscious in the villa's private plunge pool by Mr Samuel and could not be revived.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out at a hospital in the Balinese capital Denpasar.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Bali, and are in contact with the Indonesian authorities."