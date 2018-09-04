Schoolboy's Tywyn North sea death inquest is opened
An inquest into the death of a schoolboy who is believed to have drowned off the north Wales coast has been opened and adjourned.
Blake Ward, 16, got into difficulty at Tywyn North, Gwynedd, on 2 August.
He was from Wolverhampton and waiting to collect GCSE results from Dudley's Hillcrest School and Community College.
Coroner Dewi Pritchard Jones said: "I was informed this young man had been involved in an incident in the sea off Tywyn and appears to have drowned."
He opened and adjourned the inquest in Caernarfon.
Blake had been described as a "wonderful young man" by his head teacher April Garratt, who said it was a "tragic loss of life".
Two others, aged 16 and 17, were rescued during the incident. The three teenagers had been at the beach with their family.