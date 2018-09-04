Welsh housebuilder Redrow pre-tax profits up to £380m
Wales' largest housebuilder Redrow has announced another year of record pre-tax profits - up 21% to £380m.
It is the fifth year in a row the Flintshire-based company has announced increases in annual profits.
The firm said the demand for new homes had been driven by a competitive mortgage market and the UK government's Help to Buy scheme.
However, it said clarity over Brexit and the future of the house-buying scheme could help boost the market.
The company said it had completed building just under 6,000 new homes in 2017-18 - an increase of 9% on the previous year.