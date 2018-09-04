Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Redrow saw pre-tax profits up from £315m to £380m in 2017-18

Wales' largest housebuilder Redrow has announced another year of record pre-tax profits - up 21% to £380m.

It is the fifth year in a row the Flintshire-based company has announced increases in annual profits.

The firm said the demand for new homes had been driven by a competitive mortgage market and the UK government's Help to Buy scheme.

However, it said clarity over Brexit and the future of the house-buying scheme could help boost the market.

The company said it had completed building just under 6,000 new homes in 2017-18 - an increase of 9% on the previous year.