Six people were taken to hospital following a crash between a coach and a car in Monmouthshire.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the A48 near Chepstow at about 15:45 BST.

Three people were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and another three to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital but none had life-threatening injuries.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service cut one person free from the car.

All other passengers on the coach were checked over.