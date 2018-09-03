Six in hospital after coach and car crash on A48, Chepstow
- 3 September 2018
Six people were taken to hospital following a crash between a coach and a car in Monmouthshire.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was called to the A48 near Chepstow at about 15:45 BST.
Three people were taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and another three to Abergavenny's Nevill Hall Hospital but none had life-threatening injuries.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service cut one person free from the car.
All other passengers on the coach were checked over.