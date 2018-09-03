Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ashley Daniel Talbot, 15, died at the scene

A council has been in court accused of failing to fulfil its health and safety duties over the death of a 15-year-old boy who was hit by a school minibus.

Ashley Talbot died in December 2014 following the incident in the grounds of Maesteg Comprehensive School.

The teacher who drove the minibus was not prosecuted but the Health and Safety Executive has brought the case against Bridgend council.

No plea was entered at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

The court heard the starting point for any potential fine was £2.4m

The case was sent to Newport Crown Court with a hearing set for 17 September.