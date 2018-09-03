A woman has appeared in court charged with making explosives at the Cardiff home she shared with her boyfriend and possessing terrorist documents.

Natalie Parsons, 51, from Ely, Cardiff, faces two counts of knowingly possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

The mother of six grown-up children is also charged with four counts of collecting a record of information useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.

Ms Parsons, who is unemployed, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court after being charged on Sunday. She was remanded in custody.

She provided her personal details and said her nationality was British.

The two explosive substances named in the charges are TATP and HMTD.

It comes after her partner, 27-year-old Edward Harris, appeared at the same court on Saturday charged with four explosives offences and four counts of possessing terrorist documents.

Ms Parsons and Mr Harris were arrested last week after a police raid on their home in Ely.