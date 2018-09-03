Image copyright Andrew Price Image caption Sarah Morris is accused of manslaughter after her daughter allegedly drowned in a bath in July 2015

A woman has appeared in court accused of the manslaughter of her one-year-old baby.

Sarah Morris, 34, of High Street, Bagillt in Flintshire, entered no plea when she appeared at a brief hearing before magistrates at Mold on Monday.

She was granted unconditional bail and will next appear at Mold Crown Court on 5 October.

Morris's daughter Rosie allegedly drowned in a bath at her former home at Greenfield, Holywell, in July 2015.