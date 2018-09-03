Image copyright Google

One of the busiest roads in north Wales has been shut in both directions because of a milk spillage.

The A5 Chirk bypass - the main road between Wrexham and Shrewsbury - is closed as a vehicle overturned between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts.

The incident happened at 06:00 BST and fire crews are helping the clear-up

Drivers are being warned of heavy congestion in the area and North Wales Police have advised motorists to divert through Chirk on the B5070.