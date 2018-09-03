The A5 Chirk bypass closed after milk spill
- 3 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of the busiest roads in north Wales has been shut in both directions because of a milk spillage.
The A5 Chirk bypass - the main road between Wrexham and Shrewsbury - is closed as a vehicle overturned between the Gledrid and Halton roundabouts.
The incident happened at 06:00 BST and fire crews are helping the clear-up
Drivers are being warned of heavy congestion in the area and North Wales Police have advised motorists to divert through Chirk on the B5070.
⚠ #A483/A5 between Halton Roundabout & Gledrid Roundabout in both directions is closed due to incident, extensive clean up underway. Long delays in the area.— North & Mid Wales (@TrafficWalesN) September 3, 2018
Traffic is being diverted off at B5070 Chirk. Please avoid the area. ⚠ pic.twitter.com/3LDSibBTPI
End of Twitter post by @TrafficWalesN