A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was struck in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

A 24-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in Caerphilly Road, Cardiff, shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to University Hospital of Wales with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was also being held on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.