Image caption Police raided a property in Ely on Wednesday morning

A man accused of making explosives in his home has appeared in court.

Edward John Harris, 27, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with four counts of making or possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life.

Police allegedly found explosive substances in the fridge and shed at Mr Harris's house in Ely, Cardiff, during a raid on Wednesday.

He also faces four counts of possessing a document useful to terrorism.

Mr Harris was remanded in custody until 27 September when he will appear at the Old Bailey.

Counter-terror police have stressed there was "no evidence of a specific terrorist threat" against the Welsh capital.

A second suspect remains in custody for questioning, police said.

A 51-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive material during the raid.