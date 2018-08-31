Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Aidan Bradley will serve at least 10 years in jail before being considered for parole

A man who impregnated a woman after raping her and forcing himself on three others has been jailed for 15 years.

Aidan Bradley, 26, of Torfaen, carried out four separate attacks between 2009 and 2016 and was also caught downloading images of child sex abuse.

Newport Crown Court heard one of his victims was also infected with chlamydia.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said Bradley was a charismatic man capable of the "upmost cruelty".

He said: "You are a man who simply would not and could not take no for an answer.

"You lied with consummate ease to the jury.

"You are a manipulative young man. It seems even children do not escape your attention."

Describing him as a "dangerous offender" who acted in a "shocking and truly appalling" way, the judge added he was satisfied Bradley had lied to one of his victims, claiming he was unable to have children.

"You infected her with chlamydia and impregnated her, leading her to seek an abortion," he added.

Image caption Christina started dating Aidan Bradley when she was 16

Christina, one of Bradley's victims, waived her right to anonymity and told BBC Wales of ordeal.

She was raped while in a relationship with Bradley and initially did not not want to report the attack.

She eventually came gave evidence after Gwent and Avon and Somerset police forces were contacted by two women in June 2017.

"I spoke to my mother after it happened who said 'this is very serious you need to report to the police'," she said.

"But I didn't want to - I didn't want to be that person to put somebody away."

She urged others who had gone through similar experiences to contact police and get advice.

Image caption During Bradley's trial at Newport Crown Court, he branded his victims "liars"

Detective Sergeant Nathan Sparkes, of Gwent Police, said all Bradley's victims still suffered to this day.

"They have informed me they are gong to struggle to form relationships with people," he added.

"There's always going to be trust or confidence issues as to how they form those bonds with future partners."

Police added that Bradley's not guilty plea on the rape charges meant his victims had to go through the ordeal of giving evidence.

Det Sgt Sparkes added: "I would like to pay tribute to the victims, who have been incredibly brave and courageous throughout the police investigation and judicial process.

"Despite Bradley repeatedly denying attacks took place, it was due to the strength of these women in making their complaints to police that we were able to gather the evidence needed to prove to the jury what really happened."

When Bradley's 15-year jail term has finished, he will serve an additional three years on licence.