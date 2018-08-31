Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph Image caption The Prestatyn resort is one of six Pontin's in the UK

Holiday firm Pontin's has been forced to shut a swimming pool at its Prestatyn resort amid hygiene concerns.

Denbighshire county council inspectors started an investigation following a complaint about the site.

Inspectors said they did not find any problems with chalets and communal toilet areas, but found "major issues" with the main pool.

Britannia Hotels, which operates Pontin's, said the issue flagged up had been fixed.

A council spokesman said: "We inspected the swimming pool and we subsequently served a prohibition notice and the swimming pool was closed immediately.

"Management are making arrangements to remedy this issue as soon as possible.

"When the notice has been complied with, the swimming pool will reopen."

The local authority said it had also found "minor" problems with catering, but added Pontin's was "co-operating fully" to address all issues.

Britannia Hotels said the issue with the swimming pool had been fixed earlier on Friday and it would open as normal on Saturday.

"We do of course have numerous other attractions for our guests to use and enjoy on park and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused," a spokesman added.