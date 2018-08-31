Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Naomi Rees has been missing for two weeks

The parents of a missing 15-year-old girl from Rhondda Cynon Taff have pleaded with her to come home.

A UK-wide search is under way to find Naomi Rees, from Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, who went missing more than two weeks ago.

South Wales Police detectives believe she may be with 20-year-old Tomas Baker, from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Det Insp Annabella Rees made personal pleas and revealed police are treating her disappearance as child abduction.

Naomi's parents Grace and Peter Rees say they hope Mr Baker will "do the right thing" and get her to return.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police released CCTV footage of Naomi Rees' last known movements

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Grace and Peter Rees say they feel "torn to bits" by their daughter's disappearance

Mr Rees said: "If he is a decent guy he would realise how much this family is hurting and he would ensure she gets home to us."

The last time the 15-year-old was seen was on the evening of Wednesday 15 August, walking through Ynysangharad Park in Pontypridd.

It is believed she boarded a train at Pontypridd station.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Grace and Peter Rees have urged Tomas Baker to "do the right thing"

Det Insp Rees described the pair's efforts to make their movements "almost untraceable" as "really determined and almost calculated".

"Naomi is a 15-year-old child and Tomas Baker, if he is with her, is a 20-year-old male. He has absolutely no right whatsoever to keep her away from her parents for any length of time, let alone two weeks," she said.

In a personal appeal to them both, Det Insp Rees called for Mr Baker to "encourage" Naomi to make herself known to the authorities.

"Naomi, your parents are desperate with worry, as are your two younger sisters and older sister. And even the family dog knows that something is wrong," she added.

"Just come forward, find a police officer or if you can't find a police officer, find another member of the public and tell them who you are and ask them to call 999."

Image caption Det Insp Annabella Rees called for Naomi to think about her family and let them know she was safe

Ms Rees added: "This is not Naomi. She is a very caring girl. She loves people and is very trusting.

"Right now, all we talk about, all we breathe is Naomi. Naomi, like her two sisters, is our world.

"We love her so much. It is so hard. We want her home."