Man cut free from car crash on Britannia Bridge dies
- 31 August 2018
A man has died in a crash between a car and a lorry which caused the Britannia Bridge to close for nearly eight hours on Friday morning.
Fire crews used cutting gear to free the man after the crash on the slip road leading to the bridge, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The A55 between LlanfairPG in Anglesey and Bangor was closed eastbound towards the mainland from about 02:00 BST to 09:45.
Police have appealed for witnesses.