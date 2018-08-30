Image copyright Google Image caption Robert Rutherford from the liquidation firm said Kerfoots was "an institution, and I'm sure it will be sadly missed"

A 144-year-old store in Gwynedd has closed its doors and ceased trading with immediate effect.

Kerfoots in Porthmadog opened in 1874 as an ironmongers, but had become a department store by the 1980s.

Liquidators Parkin S. Booth said the store was unable to generate sufficient turnover. About 23 people were employed at Kerfoots.

Robert Rutherford from the liquidation firm said: "[It is] an institution, and I'm sure it will be sadly missed."

The store has closed "despite the best efforts of the staff and the managers", Mr Rutherford added.

"It's ceased trading. It's down to a lack of footfall and the changing nature of how people shop," he said.

A creditors' meeting will be held on 21 September.