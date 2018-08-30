Image caption Reverend John G Matthews said the vandalism was shocking

An investigation has been launched after vandals damaged graves at an historic cemetery in Gwynedd.

Coetmor Church in Bethesda has graves for a number of climbers who have died in accidents in Snowdonia since the 1900s.

A work party is due to clear up the site on Sunday after graves were damaged and church windows smashed.

Reverend John G Matthews said it was a shocking incident.