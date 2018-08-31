Image caption Splott Warehouse will be converted into a live music venue

Sniffer dogs will have to be used at a planned new Cardiff super-club after police concerns over potential drug use.

Live Nation (Music) UK wants to open a new 10,000-capacity music venue, Titan Warehouse, in Splott.

But as part of the venue's licensing conditions, police have insisted that drug-detecting dogs search clubbers as they enter.

Live Nation says it operates a "zero tolerance policy" towards drugs.

Cardiff council has now approved the licensing application accepting all the conditions requested by South Wales Police as well as imposing its own restrictions on noise.

Other demands made by the force included metal detectors for door staff to check for concealed weapons and officers having a final veto on any event.

Police also included a condition that "substantial food" should be available to all patrons for the full duration of each event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police sniffer dogs in operation in Cardiff city centre during the 2017 Champions League Final

The warehouse will stage plays, films, live music, recorded music, dance and entertainment.

There will be a maximum of 10 events, plus New Year's Eve, each year.

In its application, Live Nation - part of the Hollywood-based Live Nation entertainment group - said it was "very experienced at organising and delivering large scale indoor and outdoor events" across the UK and complying with licensing objectives.

Cardiff council leader and Splott member Huw Thomas backed the application.

But local residents and businesses objected over concerns about noise and safety.