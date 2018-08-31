Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Wales squad say they hope they can inspire the next generation

A special fan zone will be set up outside Rodney Parade in Newport to screen Wales women's crucial World Cup qualifier against England on Friday.

The 8,700-capacity ground is sold out for the game, which could see Wales women qualify for their first ever World Cup in France next summer.

The FAW says the fan zone will provide activities and a big screen for fans without a match ticket from 16:00 BST.

The winner of the match, which kicks off at 19:45, will qualify.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wales women reaching World Cup would be huge - Giggs

It is the final game of what has been a successful qualifying campaign for Jayne Ludlow's team, who will have another chance to qualify via a play-off should they lose to England, who will qualify in place of Wales with a win.

The fan zone will be free to enter and will be situated behind the North Terrace at the ground.

Fans are advised to travel by public transport as there is no parking available at the ground.