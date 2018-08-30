Image caption The lorry was carrying tyres which then caught fire

A major road in south Wales is set to remain closed until after the morning rush hour following a large lorry fire.

The A465 Heads of the Valleys, the main route between Swansea and the Midlands, is shut to traffic from Dowlais Top to Cefn Coed in Merthyr Tydfil.

Crews are damping down the blaze after a lorry carrying tyre caught fire at about 16:00 BST on Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen for miles around and a road inspections will take place in daylight.

Image copyright Dean Richards Image caption The fire completely engulfed the lorry