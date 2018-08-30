Image copyright Google Maps Image caption About 400 people work at the factory in Pencoed

A factory which makes non-combustible cladding wants to expand in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A production line at Rockwool Ltd, in Pencoed, was mothballed in 2008 when demand dropped due to the recession.

But now due to "increasing demand of non-combustible insulation products" in the UK and Europe it wants to increase production.

But residents have raised concerns about safety, pollution and noise.

Rockwool have submitted plans to Bridgend council to build a new storage unit for production off Wern Tarw Road, with a conveyer belt taking the products to its factory nearby.

The company, which makes insulation and cladding, employs 400 people at its Welsh factory and hopes the multi-million pound expansion will create 65 new full-time jobs.

It will include the re-opening of a production line mothballed in 2008 due to a drop in demand.

But a number of residents have objected to the plans with concerns about wildlife, including dormice, bats and badgers, traffic and air pollution from the increased production and new development.

Councillor Alex Williams, who called in the application to be decided by a council committee on Thursday, said he believed the additional capacity would mean 200,000 tonnes of Rockwool would be produced a year, rather than the current 125,000 tonnes.

He raised residents' concerns, but said he supported the company's commitment to use local contractors and create new jobs as a result of the expansion.

"In a post-Grenfell political context, there is a move to ensure that all high-rise buildings have non-combustible cladding and I understand that Rockwool is one of the only providers to make this product in the UK," he wrote in a report to the committee.

In the application, Rockwool said it would introduce mitigation measures, including building a dormouse crossing to address concerns.

The plans have been recommended for approval by the council.