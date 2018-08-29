Image caption Cardiff City Hall was evacuated after a fire broke out

A wedding party of 500 guests is outside Cardiff City Hall waiting to see if the ceremony can go ahead after a fire broke out.

Bride-to-be Hunsa Ijaz, 21, from Bristol, was waiting in a car outside the venue and was due to marry groom Sharookh Nadr at 19:00 BST.

She said the drama was "taking her mind off the wedding nerves".

The fire service is investigating reports of a kitchen fire in the Grade I-listed building, which dates to 1906.

It sent six crews and an aerial platform.

Image caption Bride-to-be Hunsa Ijaz had to wait in the car outside Cardiff City Hall

Catering is being provided by a company from High Wycombe but disaster struck when fish for the wedding party reportedly caught fire in the deep fat fryer.

The guests have travelled from Bristol because Cardiff City Hall - in the civic centre - was the nearest venue which could accommodate 500 guests.

The wedding party was expected to continue until at least midnight.