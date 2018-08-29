Image copyright BSIP / Getty Images Image caption Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has welcomed a rise in the number of people trying to quit smoking

The Welsh Government has fallen short of its annual goal to treat 5% of smokers with NHS stop smoking services, according to new figures.

Last year the number of people using the stop smoking services rose by 33 to 14,783.

However, this is only about 3.1% of the adult smoking population, which was more than 476,000 people in 2017-18.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething welcomed a rise in the number of people trying to quit.

"It is encouraging to see an increase in the numbers of smokers accessing services, which is in line with a steady increase over the last three years," Mr Gething said.

"Using community pharmacies improves access for people wanting to stop smoking, makes good use of pharmacists' skills and takes pressure off GPs."

However, Action on Smoking and Health Cymru chief executive Suzanne Cass has labelled the latest figures "disappointing".

Public Health Wales delivers stop smoking programmes in partnership with the seven health boards in Wales, including up to £250 worth of free stop smoking medication.

The latest figures, from Stats Wales, show half of those who used a government-funded smoking cessation programme accessed the service in a pharmacy.

Just over a third used the national government funded programme launched in April last year, Help Me Quit Wales, which offers group support sessions.

The data also reveals 43% of the people who took up the programme last year had not taken a single puff of a cigarette for at least a fortnight afterwards.