A 17-year-old boy who died falling from cliffs on the north Wales coast has been described as a "kind, caring, witty and wonderful".

Ben Leonard died when he fell on The Great Orme at Llandudno on Sunday.

Paramedics and emergency personnel tried to revive Ben, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, but he died at the scene.

"Our whole family is totally devastated by the loss of our Ben," his parents Jackie and Dave Leonard said.

"He was kind, caring, witty and a wonderful lad and we will miss him terribly."

The teenager is the second person to die at the Great Orme in three months

North Wales Police is working with the coroner to investigate Ben's death and has appealed for witnesses.

Officers are not regarding his death as suspicious.