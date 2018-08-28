A major road in Pembrokeshire has been closed after a large amount of diesel spilled on to the carriageway.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident on the A40 between Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest.

Dyfed Powys Police said there was a "substantial amount of diesel" on both sides of carriageway, which was closed at 05:55 BST on Tuesday.

The force said traffic was building in the area and warned people to drive carefully.