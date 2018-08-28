Image copyright Picasa/Geograph Image caption Celtic rainforests such as Cwm Einion will benefit from the funding

"Celtic rainforests" across Wales will receive £8.6m (€9.5m) in funding to return them to their former glory.

The woodlands are considered important because of their mild, humid conditions, but are deteriorating because of invasive species.

The funding - from the EU and Welsh Government - will go to woodland in Snowdonia, Cwm Einion, Cwm Doethie and the Elan Valley.

The Environment Minister says the woods are a "valuable natural asset".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Invasive rhododendron have put the forests at risk

The open structure of the rainforests traditionally allowed mosses and liverworts to thrive, but the invasion of Rhododendron ponticum has threatened the conservation status of the woodlands.

The project will be led by the Snowdonia National Park Authority along with RSPB Cymru, Natural Resources Wales, Welsh Water, the Woodland Trust and the National Trust.

Emyr Williams from the authority says the funding will "restore and safeguard our woodlands".

Environment Minister Hannah Blythyn said: "Woodlands are a valued natural asset to us here in Wales. They're vital to our environment, protecting against flooding, improving our air quality and providing shelter for livestock."

The project will run until June 2025 and the Welsh Government has guaranteed funding will continue regardless of the UK's relationship with the EU after Brexit.