Image copyright Mark Cole Image caption John Rees Lewis, depicted in this portrait, moved out of his old house in 1982

A farm manager from Pembrokeshire has been left perplexed after receiving water bills intended for his grandfather who died 27 years ago.

Mark Cole, owner of Dyfed Shire Horse Farm at Carnhuan in Pembrokeshire, has been sent bills for his grandfather John Rees Lewis' his old house, Noyadd.

Mr Rees Lewis sold Noyadd in 1982 and moved to Carnhuan and the property was never on the main water supply.

Welsh Water said the account is closed and has apologised to the family.

Mr Cole said the bills for Noyadd started arriving at Carnhuan last year and contacted Welsh Water, which promised to close the account.

However, another bill for £18.12 arrived in August under Mr Rees Lewis' name.

Mr Cole said: "It instantly raised eyebrows, because my grandfather died 27 years ago. He hadn't owned Noyadd since 1982. Most curiously, this house has never been on mains water.

"The question isn't the money. How can their computer system tell them that somebody who has been dead for 27 years, who hasn't owned a property for 36 years, at a property that has never been on mains water, owes them money?

"If it's happening to us, it must be happening to other people."

A Welsh Water spokesman said the company was "very sorry for the distress caused" and added they will contact the family directly to apologise.

"Following recent contact about the status of this property, we can confirm we closed the account - which had been created in error," said the spokesman.