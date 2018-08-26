Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Great Orme is about three miles from Llandudno

A man has died after falling from cliffs on the Great Orme, Llandudno.

Emergency services were called to the scene - near Marine Drive - at about 13:40 BST on 26 August.

North Wales Police said the man, who has not been named, died at the scene. A force spokesman said his next-of-kin had been told.

The death is not regarded as suspicious but officers have appealed for witnesses. It is the second death at the headland in the past three months.

In May, a man died after falling into the sea from the rocks.