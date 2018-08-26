Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Crowds flocked to the start of Pride Cymru on Friday night - but heavy rain impacted on Sunday

Singer Gabrielle has had her performance at Pride Cymru cancelled because of a waterlogged main stage.

The pop star said she was "gutted" when she heard the news while en-route to Cardiff.

Organisers said "technical requirements" of Gabrielle's act meant she could no longer play the event.

Meanwhile, delays and accidents on the M4 - including a closure eastbound near Junction 40, Taibach - amid torrential rain.

Traffic Wales reported congestion and incidents on Sunday from the Second Severn Crossing through south Wales to Junction 49 at Pont Abraham as heavy rain hit.

I'm so sorry I can't perform @PrideCymru today, the stage I was supposed to be on has been closed due to the weather so I have been told my performance has been cancelled. Please know I was well on my way to Cardiff when I found out and I am gutted xx — Gabrielle (@GabrielleUk) August 26, 2018

Organisers of Pride Cymru's Big Weekend - which kicked off on Friday - said the event was still "officially open" for the last day.

"Sadly Gabrielle won't be able to join us because of the adverse weather but the good news is, we've still got an absolutely packed line up for you," they said on Facebook.

"Let's not let the rain dampen our spirits."

Image caption Crowds lined the streets in Cardiff city centre as celebrations got under way in Saturday's parade