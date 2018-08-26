Image caption The site is near Carew airfield

A large blaze at a scrap yard near a Pembrokeshire airfield is out, a fire service spokeswoman has said.

The fire near Carew airfield broke out at about 14:30 BST on Saturday, with six pumps sent to the site.

Eyewitnesses described seeing "a huge plume of smoke" that could "be seen for miles around".

The last firefighter left the scene just before 21:00 on Saturday and the fire is not being treated as suspicious, the spokeswoman added.