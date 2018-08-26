Image copyright Chris Evans Image caption The Red Devils, seen here in action on Saturday, will not perform on Sunday, organisers say

Rhyl Air Show looks likely to end as a damp squib, with bad weather leading to the cancellation of its main displays.

Thousands were expected to descend on the Denbighshire town, with the Red Arrows headlining an impressive programme for the 10th annual air show.

But organisers were forced to cancel Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire displays on Sunday, with poor weather blamed.

A statement said the Red Devils parachutists and Red Arrows will also not go ahead with their displays.

But five teams will take part in a reduced schedule from 16:10 BST.

Skip Twitter post by @NWPolice # Rhyl Air Show - It is unlikely that the Weather will be good enough for the Red Devils Parachute Display. We remain hopeful that the weather will clear sufficiently by 3.30 to 4 pm for us to be able to offer a restricted programme that would include the Red Arrows at 5.30pm. — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) August 26, 2018 Report

Denbighshire council tweeted at about 13:00 claiming the weather was "starting to look brighter".

Flight display director Peter Sinclair said it was "very disappointing" that some of the headline displays were cancelled.

He confirmed poor conditions between their base in Lincolnshire and the show meant the Red Arrows would not be attending.

Mr Sinclair said it was the first time the show had needed to make cancellations in its 10 year history.