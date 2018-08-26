Rain cuts Rhyl Airshow schedule as Red Arrows cancelled
Rhyl Air Show looks likely to end as a damp squib, with bad weather leading to the cancellation of its main displays.
Thousands were expected to descend on the Denbighshire town, with the Red Arrows headlining an impressive programme for the 10th annual air show.
But organisers were forced to cancel Dakota, Hurricane and Spitfire displays on Sunday, with poor weather blamed.
A statement said the Red Devils parachutists and Red Arrows will also not go ahead with their displays.
But five teams will take part in a reduced schedule from 16:10 BST.
Denbighshire council tweeted at about 13:00 claiming the weather was "starting to look brighter".
Flight display director Peter Sinclair said it was "very disappointing" that some of the headline displays were cancelled.
He confirmed poor conditions between their base in Lincolnshire and the show meant the Red Arrows would not be attending.
Mr Sinclair said it was the first time the show had needed to make cancellations in its 10 year history.