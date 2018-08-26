Bala crash: Three people airlifted to hospital
26 August 2018
Three people were airlifted to hospital after a crash near Bala in Gwynedd at about 17:15 BST on Saturday.
The fire service used cutting equipment to free three people trapped in two vehicles following the collision on the B4391 at Pont Cwm Pydew.
Three passengers were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance and another was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital by ambulance.
The conditions of casualties are not known. The road reopened after 20:00.