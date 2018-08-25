Carew scrap yard 'well alight' as firefighters tackle blaze
- 25 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large blaze at a scrap yard near Carew airfield is being tackled by firefighters.
It broke out at about 14:30 BST on Saturday, with six pumps sent to the site in Pembrokeshire.
Eyewitnesses described "a huge plume of smoke that can be seen for miles around" coming from the area, that is also near the Carew karting centre.
The scrap yard was well alight, according to a fire service spokeswoman.