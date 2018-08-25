Wales

Carew scrap yard 'well alight' as firefighters tackle blaze

  • 25 August 2018
Carew fire
Image caption The site is near Carew airfield

A large blaze at a scrap yard near Carew airfield is being tackled by firefighters.

It broke out at about 14:30 BST on Saturday, with six pumps sent to the site in Pembrokeshire.

Eyewitnesses described "a huge plume of smoke that can be seen for miles around" coming from the area, that is also near the Carew karting centre.

The scrap yard was well alight, according to a fire service spokeswoman.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites