Pride Cymru brings Cardiff to a standstill

Image caption There was a real carnival atmosphere in Cardiff city centre

The streets of Cardiff were brought to a colourful standstill on Saturday as record numbers attended Pride Cymru.

A one-mile long parade, including an inflatable unicorn and a dragon made up of balloons, snaked through the city.

People on colourful floats and holding banners and flags enjoyed the carnival atmosphere.

Peter Jenkins, attending his 19th Pride Cymru, said: "I have seen it grow and grow. I never, ever thought we would get to this stage".

Image caption Crowds lined the streets in Cardiff city centre as celebrations got under way

Image caption There were various flags on display, including plenty of Welsh flags

Image caption An inflatable unicorn was among the parade's most notable attractions

Image caption The less mythical but equally popular dog was another attraction on the parade

Image caption A dragon made up of balloons was spotted outside Cardiff Castle