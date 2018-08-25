Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Naomi Rees has not been seen since 15 August

A 15-year-old girl who has been missing for 10 days may be with an older man, police have said.

Naomi Rees, 15, from Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, was last seen on CCTV walking towards Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in the town on 15 August.

South Wales Police believes she could be with Tomas Baker, 20, from Tamworth, Staffordshire.

Det Insp Gareth Davies said: "My message to him is that it is not too late to do the right thing."

He added the pair could be anywhere in the UK and police were "very concerned" for the teenager.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Police have urged Tomas Baker to 'do the right thing'

CCTV footage shows Miss Rees getting on a bus heading towards Pontypridd town centre on Cardiff Road in Rhydyfelin at 07.46 BST on the day she was last seen.

She is later seen on CCTV walking towards the park at 08:06 BST.

She was wearing a long scarf, dark jacket, dark jeans, and black trainers with white soles and carrying a holdall.

Det Insp Davies added: "Our message to Naomi, is that we believe that you left on your own accord but we must know that you are okay.

'So worried'

"Your family and friends are extremely worried but you are not in any trouble whatsoever, so please make contact and let your parents know you are safe and well.

"If Naomi is with Mr Baker then my message to him is that it is not too late to do the right thing."

"Our priority is to know that Naomi is safe and to get her back home to her family, so if he is in a position to help make that happen then he should make contact with us immediately."

Her family have appealed for her to come home, saying: "Please let us know where you are and that you are safe.

"Come home, we are all so worried about you."