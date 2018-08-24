Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DJ Dave Pearce has played many UK summer festivals and hosted parties in Mallorca, Tenerife and Corfu

A Pembrokeshire dance event has been cancelled due to illness of one of the main acts - a top DJ.

Dave Pearce was due to play to crowds in Tenby on Friday evening but has pulled out due to a chest infection.

Event organisers said they would refund all tickets and promised to re-schedule the event.

"We have had no other option but the cancel the Summer Dance Party on Friday 24th August," they said.

They apologised to ticket holders and said the electronic dance music DJ will play at the town's De Valence Pavilion "when he is well enough to attend".

DJ Pearce said on Twitter: "Unfortunately I have had to pull out of tonight's show in Tenby due to ill health but will try to reschedule,"

"I'm resting up today, so I can make the rest of the weekend's shows. Sorry that I can't make this one," he said.

Dave Pearce was previously a BBC Radio 1 DJ and in 2008 moved to BBC 6 Music.