English charities generate almost twice as much income as Welsh charities, figures from the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA) show.

Charity income per head of population is £767 in England - compared with just £386 in Wales.

The disparity comes despite a small increase in overall income from £1.1m to £1.2m between 2014-15 and 2015-15.

The WCVA praised charities for their "outstanding" work and blamed austerity and a fall in government funding.

Not only has Welsh Government funding of the sector dropped as a proportion of income - from 55% to 46% - but the value of contracts between the government and charities has fallen by almost 60%.

The data highlights a trend of reduced public funding for the third sector, the WCVA claimed.

Image caption Voluntary organisations support all ages, from providing youth clubs to transportation to the old

But it added that the sector was diversifying its revenue

"The third sector in Wales continues to operate at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the UK," said WCVA Chief Executive Ruth Marks.

"Austerity has seen a sharp reduction in government funding in recent years.

"Efforts made by charities against this backdrop are outstanding; without these organisations many Welsh communities would now be facing deeper crises."

The WCVA warned in March that charities and voluntary organisations in Wales were working with "one hand tied behind their backs" due to chronic underfunding.