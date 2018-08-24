Image copyright Google Image caption Patrick Hughes was heading towards Tredegar Park when he was hit

A man who killed a grandfather after driving through a red traffic light has been jailed.

Kevin Tanner was celebrating the first scan of his unborn baby when he hit 70-year-old Patrick Hughes at Ebbw Bridge roundabout in Newport in January.

The construction worker died 16 days later.

Tanner pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court to death by dangerous driving and was jailed for three years and four months.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins said the light had been red for more than three seconds when the 32-year-old passed through it at 30mph (48km/h).

"Hit head-on"

The court heard the "excitement" about his baby's scan could have caused Tanner, of Priestly Close in Newport, to drive through the light and hit the grandfather of 19.

He had travelled from Crawley, West Sussex, on January 26 to visit his girlfriend in his home town of Newport on the day of their unborn baby's first scan.

The court was told Tanner had enough time to see Mr Hughes and brake - even after going through the red light - but he had been looking over his left shoulder while trying to manoeuvre into the inside lane.

"Mr Hughes was hit head-on and thrown into the air before falling back on to the windscreen of the car," Prosecutor Roger Wilson said.

Kelly Huggins, senior prosecutor, said: "Patrick Hughes was wearing high visibility clothing at the time and other motorists could clearly see him.

"Tanner took a risk in trying to beat the traffic, and did not concentrate on what was in front of him. His driving decisions and lack of attention resulted in tragedy."