Image copyright Patrick Flynn Image caption Witnesses described hearing an explosion on the marina just after 21:00 BST

Fire crews have been fighting a large blaze at a workshop on Holyhead Marina.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had four crews tackling the fire on Anglesey, which started at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

Reports on social media described an "explosion" and "crazy scenes" as the fire took hold in a marine engineering workshop near Holyhead RNLI station.

Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen tweeted there were "no reported injuries" and the area was evacuated as a precaution.

"Emergency services have the matter under control," he added.

The fire service confirmed the blaze had been brought under control by 23:30.

Holyhead Port, one of the UK's busiest ports with daily ferries to the Republic of Ireland, said the fire was not affecting its operations.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had been made aware of the fire but paramedics were not required.

Image copyright Daniel M Jones and @messyjessieee Image caption The fire service said a workshop premises on Holyhead Marina was ablaze

Witness Alan Johnson said on Twitter: "Heard large bang and went outside to check, could see billowing black smoke coming from the marina area near to the RNLI base.

"Went to our attic and took first video. Could see blue lights and heard more arriving. Walked down to front and took second video."

RNLI Holyhead also tweeted: "Devastating scenes here in Holyhead. Please stay safe everyone."

Skip Twitter post by @HheadLifeboat Devastating scenes here in Holyhead 😢 Our ILB has been taken to safety but this is awful to see. Please stay safe everyone . pic.twitter.com/t5PSqr2jXw — RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat (@HheadLifeboat) August 23, 2018 Report

The fire crews used an aerial ladder platform and an incident command unit was called to the scene.

People living nearby were advised to keep their windows and doors closed and stay away from the area.

Image copyright Twitter/@thebookiespal Image caption North Wales Fire and Rescue service got the call to attend the blaze at 21:10 BST on Thursday

This latest incident at the marina comes months after boats were smashed during Storm Emma in March.