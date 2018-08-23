Image copyright Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team Image caption Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team carried out the rescue in thick mist and driving rain

Two 16-year-old girls have been winched to safety after one lost consciousness and the other became unwell while on a mountain hike.

The pair were part of a large outdoor education centre group walking on the Fox's Path on Cader Idris near Dolgellau, Gwynedd,

Mountain rescue volunteers and the coastguard helicopter were alerted just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.

Both girls were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said the first girl began to deteriorate after a "small tumble" on loose and steep ground and was badly shaken but initially appeared unhurt.

The second girl had been displaying signs of hypothermia, it added.