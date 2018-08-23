Cader Idris rescue: Two teenage girls winched off mountain
Two 16-year-old girls have been winched to safety after one lost consciousness and the other became unwell while on a mountain hike.
The pair were part of a large outdoor education centre group walking on the Fox's Path on Cader Idris near Dolgellau, Gwynedd,
Mountain rescue volunteers and the coastguard helicopter were alerted just before 14:00 BST on Wednesday.
Both girls were flown to Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team said the first girl began to deteriorate after a "small tumble" on loose and steep ground and was badly shaken but initially appeared unhurt.
The second girl had been displaying signs of hypothermia, it added.