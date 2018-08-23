Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The chameleon was cared for by the RSPCA before being transferred to specialist facilities

A North Wales woman got a shock when she found a rainbow-coloured chameleon in her garden.

The stray panther chameleon had settled on a plant in the garden of her Rhyl property.

The woman mistakenly thought someone had left a toy on the plant before the multi-coloured chameleon closed one eye.

RSPCA Cymru collected the reptile, found last Sunday.

"This colourful chap gave the resident quite the surprise," RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said.

"They thought it was a toy, before the chameleon winked from the fitting spot of a camellia plant."

It was cared for by the charity before being transferred to specialist facilities in Herefordshire.

The chameleon was not microchipped. The RSPCA say this "unusual rescue" highlights the importance of getting pets identified and acts a reminder as to the importance of keeping exotic pets in appropriate accommodation.

"Had this chameleon been microchipped, we could have immediately contacted the owner and reunited them after completing this unusual rescue," Ms Anderton said.

"Exotic pets can be very challenging to look after and abandoned or escaped exotic pets is a big problem the RSPCA deals with.

"It's so important owners are aware of how to meet the complex needs of these animals, and provide accommodation that is appropriate, secure and minimises the risk of unplanned escape."

Anyone with information about who may own the animal - or the owner themselves - was urged to contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line.